Investing legend Peter Lynch on the investments he regrets not making in recent years

Legendary investor Peter Lynch has one of the best investing records under his belt, but he still has regrets for not buying into some of the biggest tech companies in recent years.

The former Fidelity Magellan fund manager revealed Tuesday that he wished he hadn't missed out on the explosive growth in Apple .

"Apple was not that hard to understand. I mean, how dumb was I?" Lynch, vice chairman of Fidelity Management & Research, said on CNBC's "Squawk Box." Apple has a "nice balance sheet. I should have done some work on Apple ... it's not a complicated company."

Lynch recounted how his daughter had bought an iPod for $250 at the time and how he recalled thinking Apple was making a high margin on it. Yet he didn't buy the stock.

Lynch, 79, acknowledged that Warren Buffett saw Apple's potential and capitalized on it. The "Oracle of Omaha" had shied away from tech stocks for decades, claiming they were outside of his expertise. But under the influence of his investing lieutenants, he bought into Apple in 2016 and made it his single biggest holding in his portfolio.