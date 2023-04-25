CNBC Investing Club

The circular logic of Wall Street bears makes me want to own more stocks

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer
Rob Kim | NBCUniversal

I just got back from Texas, where I caught some of the optimistic fever that greets visitors to the Lone Star State. I know, of course, that anything I picked up there was strictly anecdotal. But it reminded me of something that's been brewing in my head: I'm beginning to believe that I live in the gloom capital of the world.