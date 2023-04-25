Standard Chartered CEO warns of risks in the banking sector that haven't 'come home to roost'

Standard Chartered 's chief executive warned Monday that the banking sector may face fresh issues, even as the immediate risks from last month's market turmoil have subsided.

Bill Winters said other issues could "come home to roost in some form of a crisis" as imbalances in some banks are exposed.

"I think we can put the crisis behind us. I don't think we can put the issue behind us," Winters told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche.

Swift intervention by regulators last month prevented the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank — and later, Credit Suisse — from escalating into a wider banking crisis.

But Winters cautioned that the "dramatic change in the macro-economic environment" — namely, rapid interest rate hikes aimed at taming soaring inflation — had accentuated existing issues at some lenders, which could yet play out.

"That exposed some underlying flaws in business models, or exacerbated flaws that we knew were there but maybe didn't appreciate how serious they were," he said.