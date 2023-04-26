EU agrees to decarbonize air travel with the 'world's largest green fuels mandate for aviation'

EU officials described the agreement as a "turning point" and "another important step" for European aviation, saying the measures were designed to reduce reliance on fossil fuel imports and improve energy security.

European Union negotiators secured a deal to decarbonize the air travel sector, seeking to slash heat-trapping emissions by stimulating the region's green aviation fuel market.

The agreement on the so-called ReFuelEU Aviation proposal followed late night talks on Tuesday and was reached by the European Parliament and the Council. It must now be approved by EU countries to become law, which is typically a formality.

The new rules are set to require aviation fuel suppliers to supply a minimum share of sustainable aviation fuels — or SAF — at EU airports, starting at 2% of overall fuel supplied by 2025. This will rise to 6% by the end of the decade, before climbing to 70% by 2050.

The measures also require aircraft operators departing from EU airports to refuel only with the fuel necessary for the flight to avoid emissions related to extra weight or so-called "tankering" — when operators deliberately carry excess fuel to avoid refueling with SAF.

Airports, meanwhile, will need to make sure their infrastructure is fit for purpose when it comes to distributing the synthetic jet fuels.

"Fuel suppliers at EU airports must provide an increasing share of sustainable aviation fuels and aircraft operators increase their use," Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal, said in a statement.

"The EU is ready for take-off towards a more sustainable future for aviation," he added.

If aviation is to align itself with the Paris climate accord and curb global heating, the industry will need to move away from fossil fuels completely in the long term. One of the ways that the sector is seeking to replace conventional fossil jet fuel is by exploring the use of SAF.