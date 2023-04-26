LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets mostly lower as Wall Street banking fears reignite
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell on Wednesday after banking fears were reignited on Wall Street.
Shares of First Republic Bank tumbled more than 49% after the regional bank posted its latest quarterly results, saying late Monday that deposits dropped 40% to $104.5 billion in the first quarter but have since stabilized.
Investors will also be closely watching Australia's March inflation numbers, expected to come in at 6.5% compared to February's figure of 6.8%. The S&P/ASX 200 was lower, down at 0.35%.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.33%, and the Topix dropped 0.62%.
South Korea's Kospi bucked the wider downturn and rose 0.19%, while the Kosdaq was 0.44% up, after the country's consumer sentiment index for April rose to 95.1, compared to 92 in March.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index looks set to extend its losses from Tuesday, with futures tied to the index standing at 19,391 compared to its last close of 19.617.88.
Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.02%, while the S&P 500 finished 1.58% lower. The Nasdaq Composite saw the largest loss as it dropped 1.98%.
— CNBC's Alex Harring and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report
Consumer sentiment in South Korea improves in April
South Korea's composite consumer index for April has improved to 95.1 points, 3.1 points higher than March's figure of 92.
The index tracks how optimistic consumers are about the performance of the economy, with a reading above 100 indicating an improving outlook and a reading below 100 pointing to a deteriorating outlook.
In a release, the Bank of Korea said consumer sentiment regarding current living standards was four points higher than in March, at 87, and that concerning the future outlook was three points higher than in the previous month, at 90.
The survey also showed that consumers' inflation for the upcoming year stood at 3.7%.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
First Republic sell-off deepens, stock falls below $9 per share
Shares of First Republic continue to fall in afternoon trading. They were last down 44% and trading under $9 per share before trading was halted for volatility.
The bank said in its earnings release on Monday that it is considering strategic moves to help restructure its balance sheet. CNBC's David Faber reported earlier Tuesday that the next several days were key for the bank as it tries to reconcile a mismatch between its deposits and assets.
— Jesse Pound
Utility and consumer staple stocks avoid S&P 500's tumble
Utility and consumer staple stocks were able to buck the S&P 500's slide on Tuesday.
Of the index's 11 sectors, the two were the only ones trading in the green with advances of around 0.3%. The other nine sectors traded in the red, pulling the broad index down 0.9%.
Energy was the worst performer of the 11 sectors with a loss of 1.8%.
— Alex Harring
First Republic extends losses, now down more than 90% for the year
Shares of First Republic extended their losses to more than 27% on Tuesday morning as investors reacted to a larger-than-expected decline in deposits at the troubled regional bank.
The stock is now down more than 90% year to date.
The stock also set a new intraday low for the year at $11.20 per share. The previous low water mark was $11.52 per share on March 20, according to FactSet.
— Jesse Pound
McDonald's pops as restaurant chain beats Wall Street expectations
Fast food chain McDonald's rose nearly 1% in extended trading after the company reported first-quarter earnings that came in ahead of analysts' expectations.
The company reported $2.63 in adjusted earnings per share, higher than the $2.33 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $5.9 billion, which is higher than the $5.59 billion anticipated.
McDonald's also said U.S. traffic rose for the third quarter in a row, continuing to bring in customers despite rising menu prices.
— Alex Harring, Amelia Lucas
UPS falls on disappointing earnings
UPS shares fell more than 5% after the shipping giant reported quarterly results that missed analyst expectations.
The company earned an adjusted $2.20 per share on revenue of $22.93 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $2.21 per share on revenue of $23.01 billion, according to Refinitiv.
"Deceleration in U.S. retail sales resulted in lower volume than we anticipated, and we faced ongoing demand weakness in Asia," CEO Carol Tome said in a statement. "Given current macro conditions, we expect volume to remain under pressure."
— Fred Imbert