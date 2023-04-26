Hunter Biden lawyers meet with DOJ prosecutors about pending criminal probe

Hunter Biden has been under investigation since 2018 by the office of U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware, a Trump appointee.

Attorneys for Hunter Biden met with Department of Justice prosecutors Wednesday to discuss criminal charges that might be filed against President Joe Biden 's son , NBC News reported, citing sources.

Prosecutors have considered charging Hunter with four criminal counts, NBC reported last week. Two of those would be misdemeanor failure to file taxes, while a third would be a felony count of tax evasion in connection with a business expense.

The fourth charge would be a felony related to an alleged false statement related to a gun purchase in 2018, when Hunter wrote on a form that he was neither addicted to or abusing any unlawful substance. At the time, Hunter was using cocaine, he has since admitted.

NBC also reported that two senior law enforcement sources said there is "growing frustration" inside the FBI because the majority of the investigation by bureau agents had been completed a year or so ago.