Microsoft shares jump on strong results. Here’s what could be in store for the tech giant

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Microsoft 's latest earnings results. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the megacap tech giant as shares of the stock jumped to a new 52-week high Wednesday, closing more than 7% higher. Microsoft posted fiscal third-quarter earnings that beat expectations after the bell Tuesday. Additionally, Britain's top competition regulator blocked Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard . The video game publisher closed down about 11.5%. Microsoft is currently held in Cramer's Charitable Trust portfolio.