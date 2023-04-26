SK Hynix reports record quarterly operating loss, but expects rebound later this year

Employees stand in front of the SK Hynix Inc. logo displayed at the company's office in Seongnam, South Korea, on Monday, July 24, 2017.

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix has reported a record quarterly operating loss of 3.4 trillion won ($2.54 billion) for the first quarter of the year.

According to Reuters, this is its largest loss since the SK Group acquired Hynix in 2012.

This is a reversal from the 2.84 trillion won operating profit in the same period last year, and a larger loss from the the 1.89 trillion won operating loss the previous quarter. Overall revenue tumbled 58% year-on-year to 5.09 trillion, according to the company's earnings release.

Net losses for the first quarter came in at 2.59 trillion won, compared to a 1.99 trillion profit in the first quarter of 2022.

The world's second-largest memory chipmaker said operating losses widened as a result of "sluggish demand and falling product prices" as the memory chip downturn continued through the first quarter.

Still, the company is expecting a rebound in the second half of the year. Shares of SK Hynix were higher by 1.75% in afternoon trade after surging as much as 3.5% earlier Wednesday. The stock is up 16% year-to-date.

"Inventory across the memory industry is expected to improve from the second quarter with production cut by suppliers taking into effect," the earnings release said.