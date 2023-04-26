Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Meta, Roku, Ebay and more

Visitors take photos in front of the Meta (Facebook) sign at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, on December 29, 2022.

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Meta Platforms — The Facebook parent popped 9% after announcing better-than-expected top-line results. Meta posted $28.65 billion in revenue, topping analysts' $27.66 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv data. Meanwhile, the company's metaverse venture Reality Lab recorded almost $4 billion in operating losses.

Roku — The TV streaming platform rose 2% after mixed first-quarter earnings. Roku lost $1.38 per share, while analysts had expected per-share losses of $1.37. Revenue topped estimates, coming in at $741 million versus analysts' estimate of $708.5 million. Roku also raised its outlook for its current-quarter revenue to $770 million, coming in higher than Wall Street's estimate of $768 million.

Ebay — The e-commerce platform jumped 5.1% after first-quarter earnings and revenue beat estimates. Ebay earned an adjusted $1.11 per share, better than $1.07 estimate, and revenue of $2.51 billion, against a $2.48 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv data. Ebay said it sees second-quarter per share earnings between 96 cents to $1.01, while analysts had estimated 99 cents per share. Ebay's estimated current-quarter revenue of $2.47 billion to $2.54 billion topped analysts' consensus projection of $2.43 billion.

Align Technologies — The orthodontics stock lost 5% Wednesday in after hours trading. The company's first-quarter earnings and revenue came above analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv data. Align shares have already climbed 68% year to date going into the report.

ServiceNow — The digital workflow company rose 1.2% after first quarter earnings came in above Wall Street's expectations. EPS of $2.37 topped analysts' estimates by 33 cents, according to Refinitiv. The company posted $2.1 billion in revenue, against an estimate of $2.08 billion, and second-quarter and full year subscription revenue guidance was higher-than-expected.

First Republic Bank — Shares fell 1.6% Wednesday postmarket, after sliding almost 30% during regular trading. The selloff in the troubled regional lender has gained steam since Monday, when it reported significant deposit flight in the latest quarter.



KLA — The semiconductor equipment manufacturer dropped 2.4%. While the company's quarterly earnings and revenue came in above analysts' estimates, fiscal fourth fiscal quarter earnings and revenue guidance missed expectations, according to FactSet data.

Pioneer Natural Resources — The oil and gas company fell 2.2% after first-quarter earnings topped estimates while revenue missed. Pioneer posted per share earnings of $5.21 versus analysts' $4.86 estimate, while revenue of $4.54 billion compared with an estimate of $4.89 billion, according to FactSet data. Total cash flow and cash flow per share was a little light of estimates. Pioneer also announced plans for a new CEO to lead the company by the end of 2023.