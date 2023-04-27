Deutsche Bank logs 11th straight quarterly profit, reveals job cuts

A Deutsche Bank AG branch in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, May 6, 2022.

Deutsche Bank on Thursday reported a net profit of 1.158 billion euros ($1.28 billion) for the first quarter, emerging from a turbulent month that saw it swept up in market fears of a global banking crisis.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was comfortably above a consensus forecast of 864.54 million euros produced by a Reuters poll of analysts, and up from 1.06 billion euros for the first quarter of 2022.

This marked an 11th straight quarter of profit for the German lender after the completion of a sweeping restructuring plan that began in 2019 with the aim of cutting costs and improving profitability.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the relevance of our Global Hausbank strategy to our clients and underscore that we are well on track to meeting or exceeding our 2025 targets," said CEO Christian Sewing.

"We aim to accelerate execution of our strategy through a number of measures announced today: raising our ambitions for operational efficiency, boosting capital efficiency to drive returns and support shareholder distributions, and seizing opportunities to outperform on our revenue growth targets."

Deutsche's corporate bank net revenues came in at 2 billion for the quarter, up 35% year-on-year and the highest quarterly figure since the launch of its transformation program. Net interest income was the main driver, growing 71%.

However, the bank also flagged job cuts for non-client facing staff and reported a sharper-than-expected 19% year-on-year fall in investment bank revenues year-on-year.

"The bank is currently implementing additional efficiency measures across the front office and infrastructure," it said in the report.

"These include strict limitations on hiring in non-client facing areas, focused reductions in management layers, streamlining the mortgage platform and further downsizing of the technology centre in Russia."

The beat on earnings expectations follows a 1.8 billion euro net profit for the final quarter of 2022, which vastly outstripped expectations and brought the bank's annual net income to 5 billion euros. However, uncertainty around the macroeconomic outlook, along with weaker-than-expected investment bank performance, kept traders cautious on the company's stock.

The market turmoil triggered by the collapse of U.S.-based Silicon Valley Bank in early March, which eventually resulted in the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS , briefly engulfed Deutsche Bank late last month despite its strong financial position.

Its Frankfurt-listed stock plummeted, while credit default swaps — a form of insurance for a company's bondholders against its default — soared, prompting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to publicly dispel market concerns.

Other data highlights for the quarter: