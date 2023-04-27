GDP report points to dreaded stagflation, but these stocks can still work in this environment

Investors may want to position themselves for a stagflationary environment after Thursday's gross domestic product reading for the first quarter showed lackluster economic growth and high inflation. First-quarter growth came in at a 1.1% annualized pace, much slower than the 2% growth expected by economists polled by Dow Jones. Data inside the report showed the personal consumption expenditures price index, an inflation measure that the Federal Reserve closely follows, increased 4.2%, higher than estimates. Stagflation is an economic condition the U.S. experienced in the 1970s, characterized by slow economic growth and elevated inflation, along with high unemployment. The one ingredient missing today is the high unemployment, but mounting layoffs are raising fears that will change soon too. With most economists expecting the economic picture to darken further in the second half, what's an investor to do? It's hard to go all the way back to the 1970s and get a good look at which stocks performed well then because Corporate America and the U.S. economy have changed so much since then. But it's a reasonable bet that certain stocks with pricing power and resilient revenue sources could outperform in this kind of environment. Bank of America ran a screen earlier this year to find stagflation beneficiaries. The firm looked for S & P 500 companies with the best relative performance during periods of "below-trend growth with above-trend but decelerating inflation, an environment that we will likely be in this year." Here are the top 10 stocks from that screen of the past 50 years: The firm's list has resilient consumer staples and health-related companies like CVS Health , McCormick & Company and Teleflex . Defense stock Lockheed Martin also makes the list. —With reporting by Michael Bloom