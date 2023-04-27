Southwest says Boeing's aircraft delays will force the airline to scale back hiring plans

Southwest Airlines is reducing its hiring targets for this year because of delays in new aircraft from Boeing , the carrier's CEO Bob Jordan said Thursday.

The Dallas-based airline expects to receive just 70 new 737 Max planes from Boeing this year, down from a previous forecast of 90, which will reduce its capacity growth plans by one percentage point, Southwest said in quarterly filing.

Southwest is one of Boeing's best customers and operates a fleet of all 737s. It has orders for 564 Boeing 737 Max planes through the end of the decade, according to the quarterly report. Those aircraft are more fuel-efficient and will both replace older jets and help the company grow.

Jordan told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" following its quarterly report that the company planned to add a net 7,000 people to its staff this year, but will now have to "moderate" its targets.

The company didn't respond to a request to elaborate on how much it will need to reduce its hiring plans.