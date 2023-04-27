DOJ sues Tennessee for discriminating against transgender youth with new law

Activists for transgender rights gather in front of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on April 1, 2023.

The Department of Justice sued Tennessee for allegedly discriminating against transgender youth with a new state law banning the use of puberty blockers, hormones, and other medical procedures that affirm a child's gender identity.

The DOJ asked the U.S. District Court for Middle Tennessee on Wednesday to declare that the law violates the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution, and prohibit state authorities from implementing the statute.

Tennessee's law is set to take effect July 1.

"No person should be denied access to necessary medical care just because of their transgender status," said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the DOJ's Civil Rights Division.

"The right to consider your health and medically-approved treatment options with your family and doctors is a right that everyone should have, including transgender children, who are especially vulnerable to serious risks of depression, anxiety and suicide."

The lawsuit originally was filed this month by the parents of transgender children in Tennessee who are undergoing gender-affirming care. The DOJ joined that action.

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado have to respond to the suit by May 8.

DOJ attorneys said in a court filing that law clearly targets transgender minors by banning medical procedures to treat gender dysphoria, while allowing the same treatments for conditions such as congenital defects, physical injury and delayed or early puberty in children who identify with their biological sex.

Under Tennessee's law, a doctor could prescribe testosterone to treat delayed puberty in boys who identify with their biological sex, but would prohibit the same treatment to affirm the gender identity of transgender boys, the government's lawyers said.