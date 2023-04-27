A U.S. tech downturn offers India 'a bigger opportunity,' says Infosys founder

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy sees tech layoffs in the U.S. as an opportunity for India.

"I look at these things [such as tech layoffs] as part of a business cycle. The curve goes up and down, up and down. So I would not be that much worried," Murthy told The CNBC Conversation.

While India's domestic IT companies worry that a slowdown in the U.S. economy could lead to American firm cutting back on tech spending and projects in India, Murthy said Indian IT firms stand to gain instead.

"Whenever there is a downturn in the U.S. or in the developed world, there is a bigger opportunity for countries like India, particularly in my sector, which provide better value for money," Murthy told CNBC's Tanvir Gill.

"In a downturn, the market shrinks a little bit and our charter is very clear. We work even harder and then we take a slightly larger market share and you will not have any issue of job losses," said Murthy.