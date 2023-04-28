Obesity drug industry could be worth $200 billion within the decade, says Barclays, as market valuations grow

We think it can get to a $100 billion market ... maybe it could be even double that. Emily Field head of European pharmaceuticals equity research at Barclays

"We think it can get to a $100 billion market," in the next 10 years, she said. "Maybe it could be even double that if this keeps going and we really see higher penetration." Weight-loss drugs have become a hot topic as public heath authorities and pharmaceutical companies seek to find solutions to the growing obesity epidemic. According to the World Health Organization, global obesity rates have almost tripled over the past decade. It is currently estimated that 1 billion people are clinically obese, of whom around 650 million are adults, 340 million are adolescents and 39 million are children. Pharmaceutical makers Novo Nordisk and Eli Lily are among those grabbing attention for tackling waistlines with their weight-loss drugs including Wegovy, Ozempic and Mounjaro. Eli Lily said Thursday that it would apply for regulatory approval for Mounjaro, after a large trial showed that it helped overweight people with type 2 diabetes lose nearly 16% of their body weight.

How do obesity drugs work?

The drugs, which are administered via injection, rely on an active ingredient called semaglutide which belongs to a group of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists (glucagon-like peptide 1). Originally developed to treat diabetes, they work by imitating a naturally occurring gut hormone that helps regulate appetite in the brain, ultimately leading to weight loss.

Their dramatic results have been pitched as a "miracle" fix to weight issues, with Hollywood stars and social media influencers among those touting their benefits. But these types of drugs have also attracted controversy, not least after admissions by drug makers that patients would likely regain weight once they ceased taking the medication. Others, meanwhile, have questioned whether the drugs can successfully tackle the longer-term health issues facing those with obesity.

A test for the industry

However, Field said that a forthcoming study, due this summer, could go further in uncovering the cardiovascular benefits of such drugs and therefore their wider-reaching applications. If positive, the results could provide a further boon for the market, she said. "Does the weight loss that comes with taking Wegovy prevent you from having a heart attack or a stroke in those that have a higher risk?" That's what the study is looking to find out, Field noted. "We've seen a benefit in the diabetes population with their other drug Ozempic. We've seen a benefit in patients who have had bariatric surgery," she continued, referring to weight-loss surgeries such as gastric bypass.

