CNBC Investing Club

A solid start to earnings season will be put to the test in the week ahead

thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
A robot prepares to pick up a tote containing product at the Amazon Robotics fulfillment center on April 12, 2019 in Orlando, Florida.
Nurphoto | Nurphoto | Getty Images

The biggest week of this earnings season showed us that things aren't as bad as many feared. Another barrage of results in the coming week will test that assumption.