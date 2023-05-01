Australia and Japan set for positive open while most Asian markets close for Labor Day

Sydney Harbour taking in the Harbour Bridge, Opera House and ferries at sunrise during the COVID-19 pandemic on April 20, 2020 in Sydney, Australia.

Australian and Japanese markets are both trading higher even as most Asian markets are closed for the Labor Day holiday Monday.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.14%, as the country saw its factory activity in April contracted at its fastest pace in 35 months, with private surveys from Juno Bank showing its purchasing managers index standing at 48.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was last 0.65% higher, while the Topix was up 0.57%. Au Jibun bank will release Japan's factory activity data for April later in the day.

Over the weekend, China's factory activity unexpectedly slipped into contraction territory with its official manufacturing purchasing managers index at 49.2, in contrast to economists expectations of 51.4.