Oliver Stone's new movie makes the case nuclear power is the obvious solution to climate change

Oliver Stone's new movie, "Nuclear Now," makes an impassioned case that nuclear energy is a necessary and obvious solution to climate change.

Generating electricity with nuclear reactors does not produce any greenhouse gas emissions, and is therefore worth a serious look, Stone's movie says, because anthropogenic climate change, caused by excessive greenhouse gas emissions largely emitted from the burning of fossil fuels, is getting worse.

People ought to be more afraid of climate change than nuclear energy, the movie argues. The movie had a special screening at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier in January, opened in New York and Los Angeles this weekend, and is opening in theaters nationally starting Monday.

Stone's interest in climate change began when he saw Al Gore's film, "An Inconvenient Truth," and was disturbed. He started reading about climate change, including a review of the book "A Bright Future: How Some Countries Have Solved Climate Change and the Rest Can Follow" by Joshua S. Goldstein and Staffan A. Qvist. He was struck by both the review and the book.

"This is a simple, practical, understandable argument for how to solve climate change from nuclear energy," Stone told CNBC on Friday.

"I didn't realize it was going to be so tough to pull something like this off," Stone said, because there is no single main character for the documentary. "The story is the logic of it. Follow the history into the present: What went wrong? What could go right?"

In the movie, Stone presents a case that the beneficial potential of nuclear energy has not been reached because society conflated its collective fear of nuclear bombs with nuclear energy. In the film, which Stone narrates, he says he was anti-nuclear because he generally absorbed the environmentalist anti-nuclear agenda that has been spread for generations.

Changing public perception when fear is involved is a slow process, Stone told CNBC.

"State the facts. You have to give the information that you have," Stone told CNBC. Not everyone is going to believe what you say, "but some people will believe it. You have to trust in the truth ultimately will obliterate the lie. You have to believe that," Stone said.

Goldstein, who worked with Stone to write the film, says the feeling of being in a movie theater can have a more powerful effect on people's perceptions than leaving them alone to parse facts that may feel overwhelming or out of context.

"A film is more than information. It's an experience, and it's a collective experience. That's why I'm really happy we're getting some release in theaters, because you sit in the theater with everybody else, you have this collective experience," Goldstein told CNBC on Friday.