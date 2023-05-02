CNBC Investing Club

AMD beats on the top and bottom lines but is still a second-half 2023 story. Here's why

Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD).
The good news: Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) first-quarter beat on Tuesday revealed a likely bottom in its struggling PC business. The not-as-good: The chipmaker won't resume the kind of growth we're used to until the second half of the year.

  • Revenue fell 9% year over year to $5.35 billion, but outpaced the Street's expectation of $5.3 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv.
  • Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) fell 47% on annual basis, to 60 cents a share, slightly ahead of the 56 cents forecasted by analysts.