ATF broke the law by paying agents millions in wrongful benefits, watchdog tells Biden

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives police officers are seen in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for years illegally overpaid up to $20 million to agents and investigators who worked in non-law-enforcement positions by misclassifying them as law-enforcement posts, a government investigator said Tuesday.

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel, which disclosed the mismanagement, said it had alerted President Joe Biden and Congress of "substantial waste, mismanagement, and unlawful employment practices" involving high-level jobs at ATF.

The Office of Special Counsel said that during a five-year period that officials investigated, 108 ATF employees who worked in non-law-enforcement jobs "were improperly provided Law Enforcement Availability Pay (LEAP) and enhanced retirement benefits."

The $20 million or so found to have been overpaid "could be much higher given that the unlawful job classifications had been common practice at ATF far longer than the five-year timeframe reviewed by investigators," OSC said. That time frame was 2016 through 2021.

ATF's media affairs office had no immediate comment on the OSC report when contacted by CNBC. In its official response to OSC, ATF contested claims about the designation of some of the positions being misclassified.

The investigation was sparked by two whistleblowers in ATF's human resources department who alerted officials about that practice involving "gross waste of funds" and "gross mismanagement," OSC's letter to Biden said.

The letter said that the whistleblowers claimed the agency had a longstanding policy of helping the careers of special agents and industry operations investigators by systematically misclassifying high-level non-law-enforcement jobs and filling "these coveted, primarily supervisory jobs with only special agents or" those types of investigators.

After OSC verified the claims, the watchdog referred the allegations to ATF, which instead of conducting an internal investigation deferred to a then-pending audit by the Office of Personnel Management, which manages the federal civil service.

OPM later concluded that the ATF's leadership "demonstrated disregard for the rule of law and regulations" governing federal management policies and practices.