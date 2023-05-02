Former Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer launches climate investment firm: 'We need business' to solve climate change

Former Facebook chief technical officer Mike Schroepfer is launching a climate venture capital investment firm, Gigascale Capital, on Tuesday. He told CNBC he is personally motivated to fight climate change and believes this is an inflection point in the industry.

"Three years ago or so when the Covid lockdowns happened, I had a lot of time quarantined in our house to think about my life and what we're doing," Schroepfer said in a video interview Wednesday. "Loved my career in technology, but I always had a passion for the climate crisis. I have some little kids at home. I think about the future, and I said, 'What am I doing about this problem?'"

"My primary question was: 'Is there something I can do?'"

At first, that meant working nights and weekends to fund scientific research through his philanthropic organization, Additional Ventures.

As Schroepfer started speaking with the community of climate change innovators and entrepreneurs, he was being asked how to hire, how to scale companies and how to solve technical problems. Schroepfer was the CTO of Facebook for almost a decade when the social network was growing exponentially, so he knew he could help with these problems.

In addition to his philanthropic climate work, Schroepfer invested in more than a dozen climate startups as an angel investor, he said. The launch of Gigascale Capital is codifying and formalizing his investment work.

"It does really feel like we're at this moment of confluence of consumer interest, of government regulatory interest" that is forcing companies to take climate change mitigation response seriously, Schroepfer said.

At the same time, technological innovations in artificial intelligence, increasing computing power, improved material and chemical science, and better ways to simulate and model climate change scenarios are all coming together to speed the pace of innovation.

"It kind of feels like Facebook in 2008, which is like, 'Hey, what we've got here is a platform that instead of running one experiment every three months, we can run 30 a day," Schroepfer said. "We can get there faster by having a lot more attempts at bat."

That combination of growing demand, or market preparedness, and a bubbling pool of innovation, or technological preparedness, activated Schroepfer's "spidey sense," he said.