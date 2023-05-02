Woman arrested for allegedly throwing wine at Rep. Matt Gaetz

U.S. Rep.-elect Matt Gaetz (R-FL) delivers remarks in the House Chamber during the fourth day of elections for Speaker of the House at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2023 in Washington, DC.

A Florida woman was charged with felony battery after she allegedly threw a glass of wine on Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., officials said Tuesday.

The woman, 41-year-old Selena Chambers of Tallahassee, threw the drink at the congressman after "swearing loudly" at him as she passed him at a wine festival in northwest Florida on Saturday, a person who was with Gaetz at the time told police.

That person, Blaine Odom, said that "Chambers then walked away yelling and flipping him off," according to an arrest report provided to CNBC by the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

But Chambers told an officer at the time of her arrest that she "was walking and tripped and spilled her drink on Representative Gaetz," according to the report. She also said that she had consumed alcohol at the festival, and that she recognized Gaetz before spilling her drink.

Stacy Froeschner, who was with Chambers at the time, said she had cursed at Gaetz as they walked past him, the arrest report said.

Other witnesses told officers that they saw Chambers throw the drink, the report said.