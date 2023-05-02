One-pilot planes are a possibility as aviation embraces A.I., Emirates president says

Tim Clark, Emirates president, says we "might" see one-pilot aircraft in the future.

As the aviation sector starts to embrace artificial intelligence, planes flying with just one pilot are a possibility, according to Emirates President Tim Clark.

"You might see a one-pilot aircraft," Clark told CNBC's Hadley Gamble Tuesday, but said it will likely take some time to come to fruition — and might not necessarily be what passengers want.

"[Passengers] like to think there are two pilots up there," he added.

As the scale and power of artificial intelligence rapidly increase, it is important that the aviation sector takes a step back and assesses the difference it could make, Clark said, adding: "Harness it, use it. Don't fear it."