Samsung bans use of A.I. like ChatGPT for employees after misuse of the chatbot

Samsung is restricting the use of so-called generative artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT for employees after the company discovered such services were being misused.

The South Korean technology giant confirmed to CNBC Tuesday that it is temporarily restricting the use of generative AI through the company's personal computers.

Employees of one of Samsung's biggest divisions were informed of the move in a memo at the end of April after there had been cases of misuse of the technology.

Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that some staff had uploaded sensitive code to ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a viral AI chatbot that is trained on huge amounts of data and is able to generate response to user queries. It is a form of so-called generative AI.

Samsung does not have its own generative AI product yet. ChatGPT is developed by U.S. firm OpenAI which is backed by Microsoft while other generative AI products include Google's Bard. Inputting sensitive company data into these foreign-owned services could be a concern to companies worried about leaks of crucial information.