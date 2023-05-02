Uber shares jump after first-quarter revenue beats expectations. Here's what the experts have to say

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on the rally in Uber shares. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the ride-sharing giant after Uber reported better-than-expected revenue in the first quarter . CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said Uber is off to a "strong start" for 2023. Revenue for the quarter was up 29% year over year. Uber shares finished the session more than 11% higher.