Earnings

Jeep, Dodge maker Stellantis posts first-quarter revenue jump as chip supply eases

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • The Dutch-headquartered company recorded first-quarter net revenues of 47.2 billion euros ($52 billion).
  • Consolidated shipments increased 7% from the first quarter of 2022 to 1.48 million as a result of "improvement in semiconductor order fulfilment."
Attendees view vehicles at the Jeep booth during opening day of the 2023 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS) in New York, on Wednesday, April 7, 2023.
Stephanie Keith | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday posted a 14% annual rise in first-quarter net revenues as an easing of semiconductor supply chain pressures boosted shipments.

The Dutch-headquartered company, formed in 2021 from the merger of Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler group and France's PSA Group, recorded first-quarter net revenues of 47.2 billion euros ($52 billion).

related investing news

AMD beats on the top and bottom lines but is still a second-half story. Here's why
CNBC Investing Club
AMD beats on the top and bottom lines but is still a second-half story. Here's why
7 hours ago
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday
CNBC Investing Club
Jim Cramer's top 10 things to watch in the stock market Tuesday
18 hours ago
This tech stock can rally 25% as PC market bottoms, Morgan Stanley says
CNBC Pro
This tech stock can rally 25% as PC market bottoms, Morgan Stanley says
21 hours ago

The manufacturer of Jeep, Dodge, Peugeot and other brands said consolidated shipments increased 7% from the first quarter of 2022 to 1.48 million, as a result of "improvement in semiconductor order fulfilment."

"Our global footprint and diverse product portfolio means we are well-positioned to continue delivering strong financial performance throughout the year," Chief Financial Officer Richard Palmer said in a statement.

The company also initiated a 1.5 billion euro share buyback, with the first 500 million euro tranche expected to complete in June, and confirmed an ordinary dividend of 1.34 euros per share will be paid to shareholders on Thursday.

Stellantis' new vehicle inventory came in at 1,302 units as of the end of March, which the company said reflected a return to "more normal levels after a multi-year period of materially constrained supply, due principally to unfilled semiconductor orders."

Affordability will be driving factor for EV market growth, says Stellantis CEO
watch now
VIDEO4:3204:32
Affordability will be driving factor for EV market growth, says Stellantis CEO
Squawk on the Street

The global car industry suffered in 2022 from a scarcity of semiconductors, or chips, after years of supply chain disruptions that had a knock-on effect on the global economy. However, these pressures have eased in recent months.

Global battery and electric vehicle (BEV) sales jumped 22% from the first quarter of 2022, with Stellantis planning to launch nine new BEVs this year in a bid to establish a portfolio of 47 by the end of 2024.

The strong start enabled Stellantis to confirm its full-year guidance for 2023 after posting record full-year results in 2022.