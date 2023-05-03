J&J's consumer health business Kenvue is going public this week. Here's what to know

Johnson & Johnson products on a shelf in a store in New York.

Johnson & Johnson 's consumer health business, Kenvue, is expected to go public this week in the largest U.S. IPO in more than a year.

That business is chock full of household names familiar to investors and the larger public, such as Tylenol, Band-Aid, Listerine, Aveeno, Neutrogena and J&J's namesake baby powder and shampoo.

Kenvue is expected to set an IPO price Wednesday night and start trading Thursday morning on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "KVUE."

The company aims to sell more than 151 million shares in the IPO at between $20 to $23 each, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week. That would raise roughly $3.25 billion at the midpoint price of $21.50.

Proceeds from the offering and any profits from related debt-financing transactions will go to J&J, but Kenvue will retain $1.17 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

Kenvue would be valued at around $40 billion at the proposed share range, based on the 1.87 billion shares expected to be outstanding once the deal closes. J&J would hold nearly all of those outstanding shares, amounting to more than 1.71 billion shares, according to the prospectus.

Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are acting as the lead underwriters for the IPO.

If successful, Kenvue would be the biggest IPO since EV maker Rivian went public in November 2021.

The spinoff alone may not completely turn around the moribund IPO market, which plummeted in 2022. But it may be a sign of life for initial public offerings in the U.S.

Kenvue's debut would also mark the largest restructuring in J&J's 135-year history. J&J announced the split in late 2021 as a bid to streamline operations and refocus on its pharmaceutical and medical device divisions.

Here's everything else you need to know about Kenvue's upcoming IPO this week.