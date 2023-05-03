Watch Fed Chief Jerome Powell speak after central bank raises interest rates for a 10th time

Bleakley Financial Group's chief investment officer Peter Boockvar said the Fed's Wednesday post-meeting statement hit much of the same points it did during the March meeting.

"They specifically repeated that 'The US banking system is sound and resilient'" Boockvar noted, adding that the central bank also reiterated that "tighter credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economy activity, hiring, and inflation."

"But, as to be expected and certainly by the Fed funds futures market, it's just about time to call a time-out, which implies the game/fight against inflation is still ongoing but at least they can sit back and determine 'the extent to which additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time,'" Boockvar added.

"I think if the reporters get out of him to explicitly acknowledge that it's time to take a rate hiking break, he will do his best to reiterate that rates are not going to be cut like the fed funds futures market are pricing in," Boockvar continued.

— Hakyung Kim