Apple's quarter eases concerns about mobile device demand, with a China sales beat to boot

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Apple phones on display in an Apple store on May 04, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Apple (AAPL) posted a better-than-expected March quarter after the bell Thursday, despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty — helping the market clear another one of the big four hurdles we laid out earlier this week. Shares gained more than 2% in after-hours trading.