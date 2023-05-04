Key Florida business lobby isn't picking sides in feud between its allies Disney, DeSantis

The Florida Chamber of Commerce has counted Disney as an ally for over a decade, and helped to propel Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' climb up the state's political ladder.

Now, as the governor and one of the state's largest employers feud, the powerful business lobbying organization hasn't taken sides — a move that could risk damaging a relationship with either of the key players in the Sunshine State.

The Chamber has deep ties to one of Florida's largest employers in Disney: the former chairman of the group's board was Anthony Connelly, who was once the president of Disney's Cruise Line. Disney also donated over $400,000 during the 2010 election cycle to a pair of political committees run by the Florida Chamber, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Last month, the chamber boasted that Walt Disney World donated $100,000 to support STEM education in Florida. It highlighted Rena Langley, an executive at the massive Florida theme park and a longtime member of the Chamber's board.

The Chamber also has long tried to stay on the good side of DeSantis, who has largely promoted policies that companies support but nonetheless waged a protracted fight against one of his state's biggest economic drivers. The group and many of its board members have also backed the governor's campaigns, according to campaign finance records and statements reviewed by CNBC.

But as Disney and DeSantis descend into an increasingly venomous fight, the state Chamber has not defended or criticized either side. The business lobbying group has yet to weigh in on the dispute on its website.

David Jolly, who while a Republican member of Congress, represented Florida's 13th congressional district, told CNBC that the state Chamber is among the business groups that are allied with both DeSantis and Disney, putting the lobbying organization into a virtually impossible position.

"The entire business and lobbying class are allies of both DeSantis and Disney," said Jolly, who is now an MSNBC political analyst and has left the GOP. "The Chamber's political division is probably the premier ally of the state GOP in producing polling and research in low dollar state House seats, and also mobilizes soft dollars around state legislative races."

The Florida Chamber of Commerce declined to comment. A Disney spokesperson did not return a request for comment.