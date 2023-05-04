CNBC Investing Club

How China’s slower post-Covid recovery is playing out for our Club stocks this earnings season

Paulina Likos@paulina_likos
A Starbucks location in Shenzhen, China.
Brent Lewin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A slower-than-expected recovery in China is proving to be a challenge for some of our Club holdings that do lots of business there. But, we believe it's only a matter of time until a post-Covid reopening accelerates the world's second-largest economy — and ultimately, benefits our stocks tied to the Chinese consumer.