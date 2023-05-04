Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Apple, Carvana, DoorDash, Block and more

Apple's first physical retail store is located in the populous city of Mumbai.

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Apple — The tech giant added nearly 2% after an earnings beat. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share on revenue of $94.84 billion for the second fiscal quarter. Analysts forecasted earnings of $1.43 per share on revenue of $92.96 billion.

Carvana — The used car dealer added 23% in after hours trading. Carvana posted a loss of $1.51 per share for the first quarter, coming in below estimates for a loss of $2 per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $2.61 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

Lyft — Shares of the ride-sharing company fell more than 14% after Lyft posted its latest quarterly results. The company reported a net loss of $187.6 million. Revenue of $1 billion beat analysts' estimates of $981 million, according to Refinitiv.

Expedia — Stock in the online booking company gained nearly 6%. Revenue for the latest quarter came in slightly ahead of Wall Street's forecasts. Expedia posted a loss of 20 cents per share, wider than analysts' expectations of 4 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

Coinbase — Shares of the crypto-trading platform gained nearly 9%. Coinbase posted a smaller-than-expected loss of 34 cents per share on $773 million in revenue, against an expected loss of $1.35 per share and revenue of $657 million according to Refinitiv. The company had cut costs with layoffs in the quarter.

Block — The CashApp parent company gained 2.6% on an earnings beat. Block reported adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share on $4.99 billion in revenue while analysts expected earnings of 34 cents per share on revenue $4.59 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Booking Holdings — Shares lost 3% after the company did not update its guidance for the full year. Booking reported adjusted earnings of $11.60 per share against consensus expectations of $10.61 per share, according to Refinitiv. Booking also reported $3.78 billion in revenue which was also ahead of the Street's expectations.

DoorDash — Shares of the food delivery service were up 5% after quarterly results. The company reported a loss of 41 cents per share, narrower than the loss of 58 cents per share forecasted by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in higher than expected, at $2.04 billion versus the Street's estimate of $1.93 billion.