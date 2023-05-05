CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will resign in June

Director of the Centers for Disease Control Rochelle Walensky departs after testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on the All-Hazards Preparedness Act at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Thursday, May 4, 2023 in Washington, DC.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Friday announced that she will resign in at the end of June, ending a tenure marked by repeated change to adapt to an evolving coronavirus crisis.

Walensky did not provide a specific reason for her departure, but noted in a letter to President Joe Biden that the U.S. is transitioning out of the emergency of the Covid-19 response.

"The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a tremendous transition for our country, for public health, and in my tenure as CDC Director," Walensky wrote in the letter.

"I took on this role, at your request, with the goal of leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic and moving CDC – and public health – forward into a much better and more trusted place," she said.

The U.S. public health emergency will end on Thursday. The World Health Organization on Friday declared an end to the global Covid health emergency.

Biden, in a statement, thanked Walensky for her service.

"Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans," the president said.