Here’s what's going on at Warren Buffett’s shopping extravaganza for shareholders

People at the See's Candies display at the Berkshire Hathaway Shopping Day event, May 5, 2023.

Berkshire Hathaway 's annual shareholder meeting this weekend is kicking off with a shopping extravaganza.

Called the "Berkshire Bazaar of Bargains," the shopping event is a tradition at the yearly convention. With over 20,000 square feet of showroom space and more than 50,000 items of inventory, the exhibit hall features goods from a myriad of the conglomerate's holdings.

This year, shareholders can snap up Warren Buffett-themed plush dolls from Squishmallows for the first time. They can also snag Buffett-themed apparel from Brooks Sports, as well as Berkshire chocolate coins from See's Candies.

The event is held in downtown Omaha at the CHI Health Center. Only shareholders can participate at the event, and claim the discount.

