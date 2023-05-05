Unemployment rate sinks in April for Black and Hispanic workers, but holds steady for Asians

The unemployment rate slipped for Black and Hispanic workers in April, but it remained stable for Asian workers.

The U.S. unemployment rate inched down to 3.4% last month, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number not only marked a decrease from 3.5% in March, but it also tied for the lowest rate since 1969.

Unemployment dipped sharply for Black workers, declining to 4.7% in April from 5% in the previous month. Similarly, the unemployment rate among Hispanics declined to 4.4% last month from 4.6%.

For Asians, the unemployment rate held steady at 2.8%, the same as it was in March.

"Unemployment rates remain low across the board and historically low for Black workers," said Valerie Wilson, director of the Economic Policy Institute's program on race, ethnicity and the economy.

With the overall unemployment rate under 4%, the difference in rates between racial demographic groups is also narrowing, she added.