Warren Buffett owns these stocks, and analysts love them too

Analysts are bullish on some of the stocks owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway . The renowned investor's firm will report quarterly results Saturday morning (CNBC's exclusive coverage of the event starts at 10 a.m. ET that day.) So far this year, shares of Berkshire have gained 5.5% trailing the benchmark S & P 500 's 7.3% climb. However, Berkshire is still trading near record levels. Some of the firms recent moves include additions to established positions in Occidental Petroleum in March , when the firm bought 5.8 million shares, as well as a larger stake in electric car maker BYD. In recent weeks, however, investors have shown signs of concern over the state of Berkshire's insurance giant Geico , which is facing stiffer competition from Progressive . Still, some of the "Oracle of Omaha's" stocks are also well liked by analysts on Wall Street. CNBC Pro looked through his portfolio to find companies that met the following criteria: 55% or more of the analysts covering the stocks have a buy rating. Average analyst price targets imply at least 15% upside from current trading levels. Topping the list is Taiwan Semiconductor , with 83% of analysts rating it as buy and the average price target pointing to upside of 25%. U.S.-listed shares of the chipmaker have popped more than 13% year to date, outperforming the S & P 500. To be sure, the company last month issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance for the second quarter. Shares are down more than 6% in the past month. TSM YTD mountain TSM in 2023 Another Buffett-owned stock that's also loved by analysts is Amazon . Nearly three-quarters of analysts covering the e-commerce giant rate it a buy. The average analyst price target also implies upside of 25.9%. The company last week reported better-than-expected revenue for the first quarter. However, the stock fell nearly 4% after those results were released amid concern of growing competition from Microsoft's rival cloud business. General Motors also made the list. The stock has buy ratings from 55.6% of analysts covering it, and the average price target suggests it could go up 40%. GM shares have lagged the broader market, but the automaker reported recently better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter. On top of that, GM hiked its full-year adjusted earnings guidance . Other stocks that made the list are Activision Blizzard, McKesson, Nu Holdings, Snowflake, T-Mobile and Visa.