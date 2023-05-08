Trump followed his 'playbook' for sexual assault on E. Jean Carroll, lawyer says in closing arguments
- Closing arguments began in the civil trial where Donald Trump is accused of raping and defaming the writer E. Jean Carroll in a New York department store in the 1990s.
- "You must hold him to account for what he's done," Carroll's lawyer Roberta Kaplan told jurors in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.
- The trial comes as Trump is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, and as he faces multiple criminal investigations.
A lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll told jurors on Monday that Donald Trump followed a "playbook" he had for kissing and groping women without their consent before he raped Carroll in a New York department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.
"You must hold him to account for what he's done," Carroll's lawyer Robert Kaplan said. She delivered closing argument to jurors in U.S. District Court in Manhattan for a civil trial in which Trump, the leading 2024 Republican presidential candidate, is accused of battery and defaming the writer.
Kaplan showed jurors a snippet of the "Access Hollywood" tape, when Trump boasted in 2005 about touching women without their consent.
"I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab 'em by the p---y. You can do anything," Trump said on the tape, recorded for an appearance on that entertainment show.
Kaplan told jurors: "What is he doing here he is telling you in his own words his modus operandi, his MO…he kissed them without their consent."
"The evidence shows overwhelmingly he followed this playbook and in the dressing room there grabbed [Carroll] by the p---y," she said.
In his deposition in the case, Trump told Kaplan that "unfortunately or fortunately," for "millions of years," stars had been able to sexually grope women without asking permission first.
"He actually used the word 'fortunately' describing sexual assault," Kaplan told jurors.
"Who would say, 'fortunately?' Someone who thinks they are a star he thinks stars like him can get away with it," Kaplan said.
Carroll testified earlier in the trial that the former president had raped her in a dressing room of Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan after they had a chance encounter at that store.
Trump, 76, denies raping the now-79-year-old Carroll, and has accused her of making up the story for political and financial reasons.
He also has repeatedly said Carroll is "not my type."
But Kaplan on Monday showed jurors a video of Trump's deposition last fall. He was asked about a photo of him, Carroll, her then-husband and Trump's then-wife Ivana Trump at an event from the 1980s.
"That's Marla," Trump says on that tape about the photo, identifying Carroll as his other ex-wife, Marla Maples.
Kaplan told jurors Monday: "He pointed to Ms. Carroll who he says is not his type and mistook her for Marla Maples."
Carroll "is exactly his type and he repeated it twice and only changed when his lawyer pointed it out," Kaplan said. "He made up an excuse for why he made a mistake, saying it was blurry, and you know it's not at all blurry ... E. Jean Carroll is a former cheerleader from Indiana, was exactly his type."
Trump's lawyer Joseph Tacopina is set to give his closing argument later Monday.
Trump, unlike Carroll, has not appeared in person for the trial.
The judge in the case had given Tacopina until Sunday afternoon to change his decision not to have Trump testify in his own defense. But that deadline passed without the lawyer telling the judge that Trump would take the stand Monday.
Trump, who is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was criminally charged last month by the Manhattan District Attorney for allegedly falsifying business records related to a 2016 hush money payment his then-lawyer made to a porn star, Stormy Daniels, before the election that year.
He has pleaded not guilty in that case.
Trump also faces multiple criminal investigations for his efforts to overturn his loss in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, and in connection with failing to surrender government records, many of them classified, when he left the White House.