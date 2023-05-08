We're adding to our position in this manufacturing giant on a post-earnings pullback

Shortly after the opening bell Monday, we're buying 40 shares of Caterpillar (CAT), at roughly $215.90 apiece. Following the trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 370 shares of CAT, increasing its weighting in the portfolio to 2.99% from 2.68%. Now that our trading restrictions have cleared, we can buy some shares of Caterpillar . We earmarked cash for this trade on May 1, following a first-quarter earnings pullback of the stock. The bears have been dominating the direction of Caterpillar's stock, arguing that right now is as good as it will get for the construction-equipment maker on pricing, margins and its backlog. But we remain steadfast that Caterpillar is poised to benefit from a raft of U.S. government infrastructure spending starting this year. The company has only just started to see some of the infrastructure dollars flow through. The positive benefit is small right now because the projects being approved are ones that do not require a lot of permits, like the reservicing of roads. Once bigger ticket, higher capital-intensive projects get underway, Caterpillar should see a more material tailwind to its business. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long CAT. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

An employee stands next to a fleet of Caterpillar 793F autonomous haul trucks at the Kings mine site at Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.'s Solomon mining hub in the Pilbara region, Western Australia Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images