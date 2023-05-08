Zscaler shares surge on better-than-expected guidance. Here's how to play it

Market Movers rounded up the best reactions from investors and analysts on Zscaler' s better-than-expected guidance. The experts, including Jim Cramer , discussed the cloud security company. Zscaler's shares surged more than 20% after the firm reported better-than-expected preliminary revenue for the fiscal third quarter and rosy full-year guidance. Zscaler said that its revenue in the fiscal third quarter will range from $415 million to $419 million. Prior guidance had been $396 million to $398 million.