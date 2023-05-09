Asia markets trade mixed as investors await China's trade figures for April

A general view of the container terminal in Qianwan of Qingdao Port, a port in Shandong Province, China, March 17, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed ahead of China's April trade data release as well as U.S. inflation reports later this week.

China is projected to record a trade surplus of $74.3 billion, lower than the $88.2 billion in March, according to a Reuters poll.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.33% and South Korea's Kospi was 0.21% down, with the Kosdaq also shedding 0.39%.

However, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.5% and the Topix was also 0.51% up. Japan saw a reduction in household spending in April despite economists surveyed by Reuters expecting to see growth.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 20,222, signaling a lower open compared with its last close of 20,297.03.