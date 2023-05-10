Air New Zealand's planned in-flight sleeping pods could cost nearly $100 an hour

Air New Zealand's previously announced in-flight sleeping pods will likely cost between 400 and 600 New Zealand dollars ($250-$380) for a four-hour period, or up to approximately $100 an hour, according to a new press release from the airline.

Travelers flying from Auckland to Chicago and New York will be able to sleep in the sky from September 2024, the carrier said, having first unveiled the plans for the new sleeping quarters in 2022.

The Skynest sleeping pods will come in six-bed configurations and customers will be in fairly close quarters, with a privacy curtain separating people in neighboring bunks.