FDA advisors recommend sale of birth control pill without a prescription

A panel of experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration unanimously recommended Wednesday that the agency for the first time allow women to obtain a birth control pill without a prescription.

The panel had been asked whether the benefits of selling HRA Pharma's birth control pill outweighed the risks of consumers improperly using the medication resulting in unintended pregnancy.

The FDA is not obligated to follow the recommendations of its independent advisors, all 17 of whom voted "yes" on the proposal.

HRA Pharma expects a final decision by the FDA this summer on its application for over-the-counter sales of Opill, which is generically called norgestrel.

The Paris-based drugmaker is owned by Perrigo , a manufacturer of over-the-counter drugs.

If approved, Opill would be the first over-the-counter birth control pill in the U.S. since oral contraceptives were approved more than 60 years ago.

That would allow women to obtain the pill without first having to visit a doctor or other health-care provider.

The FDA originally approved norgestrel in 1973 as a prescription drug. But the company stopped U.S. sales of the pill in 2005 for business reasons, according to the agency.

HRA Pharma updated the pill's label in 2017 in the hope of reintroducing the medication into the U.S. market, explicitly as an over-the-counter drug.

Medical associations such as the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists for years have urged over-the-counter sales of birth control pills be allowed

More than 50 members of Congress in March 2022 called on FDA Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf to ensure the agency reviewed applications for over-the-counter birth control pills without delay.

"This is a critical issue for reproductive health, rights, and justice," the lawmakers wrote in a letter to Califf.

"Despite decades of proven safety and effectiveness, people still face immense barriers to getting birth control due to systemic inequities in our healthcare system."

Nearly half of all pregnancies in the U.S. were unintended in 2011, according to a New England Journal of Medicine study published in 2016.

And 75% of all pregnancies among girls aged 15 to 19 years old were unintended, according to that study.

HRA Pharma submitted its application to the FDA last summer, two weeks after the Supreme Court abolished federal abortion rights by overturning its landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

The fall of Roe v. Wade led some states to ban abortion or place tight restrictions on the procedure. It also led to legal efforts to pull abortion medication from the U.S. market.

Shrinking access to abortion across the U.S. in turn sparked renewed calls for expanded access to birth control to prevent unwanted pregnancies.