It could take another quarter for Disney's profits to improve after Iger's big shakeup

Paulina Likos
The series of major cost-cutting moves at Walt Disney (DIS) under CEO Bob Iger won't readily improve fiscal 2023 second-quarter results, which come out after the closing bell Wednesday. The entertainment giant will need at least another quarter to see meaningful benefits to profitability from Iger's turnaround plans.