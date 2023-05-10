Microsoft ramps up A.I. game with bet on startup that helps coding novices build apps

LONDON — Microsoft invested an undisclosed sum into Builder.ai, a startup that helps companies make applications without any coding experience, doubling down on its artificial intelligence efforts.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in London, Builder.ai falls into the camp of startups that make so-called "no-code" and "low-code" platforms. Its software allows anyone from tech-shy artists looking to sell their work online to design professionals with limited programming experience to develop and manage apps.

Through a strategic partnership, Microsoft plans to integrate Builder.ai's own AI assistant Natasha into its Teams video and chat software to let customers build business apps within the platform. Builder.ai will also enhance Natasha by leveraging Microsoft's AI algorithms to make it sound more human, the company said.

The collaboration will give Builder.ai and its clients access to Microsoft's Azure suite of cloud tools, including a set of AI services it offers through a tie-up with U.S. startup OpenAI, Builder.ai said. Developers on the Microsoft Azure platform will also be able to tap into Builder.ai's network of experts, it added.

"We're all convinced that the future of software is going to be where the customer doesn't need to be technical," Duggal told CNBC in an interview. "What we're really doing is bringing together a world where customers are able to build software, run software, host software."

"For Microsoft, it opens up not only a brand new customer that's become digital native, but somebody that's coming on to the Azure Cloud, where that building of the software is leveraging core parts of the Microsoft stack, as well as the Builder stack. So I think from that perspective, it's really quite holistic. And the mission really is to empower the next 100 million software applications."

Jon Tinter, corporate vice president of business development at Microsoft, said the deal marked "an extension of our mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more."