OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to testify before Congress for the first time next week

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman will testify before Congress for the first time next week as lawmakers are urgently seeking to figure out how to regulate rapidly advancing artificial intelligence tools.

Altman, whose company created the generative AI chatbot ChatGPT, will testify before the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Eastern Time, according to a press release from the subcommittee's Chair Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Ranking Member Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

The hearing, entitled "Oversight of AI: Rules for Artificial Intelligence," will also feature IBM Vice President and Chief Privacy and Trust Officer Christina Montgomery and New York University Professor Emeritus Gary Marcus.

It will take place the day after Altman joins lawmakers from both sides of the aisle for a dinner following votes on Monday, according to a copy of the invite obtained by NBC News. Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., who is co-hosting the dinner, told NBC News it's meant to "educate members" and that more than 50 lawmakers had already RSVP'd.

Last week, Altman joined other tech CEOs for a meeting at the White House with Vice President Kamala Harris to discuss risks associated with AI.

