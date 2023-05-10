The streaming wars are over, and it's time for media to figure out what's next

I'm calling it. The Streaming Wars are over. 2019-2023. RIP.

The race between the biggest media and entertainment companies to add streaming subscribers, knowing consumers will only pay for a limited number of them, is finished. Sure, the participants are still running. They're just not trying to win anymore.

Disney announced its flagship streaming service, Disney+, lost 4 million subscribers during the first three months of the year, dropping the company's total streaming subscribers to 157.8 million from 161.8 million. Disney lost 4.6 million customers for its streaming service in India, Disney+ Hotstar. In the U.S. and Canada, Disney+ lost 600,000 subscribers.

It's become clear the biggest media and entertainment companies are operating in a world where significant streaming subscriber growth simply isn't there anymore – and they're content not to chase it hard. Netflix added 1.75 million subscribers in its first quarter, pushing its global total to 232.5 million. Warner Bros. Discovery added 1.6 million to land at 97.6 million.

The current big media narrative is all about getting streaming to profitability. Warner Bros. Discovery announced last week its U.S. direct-to-consumer business turned a profit of $50 million in the quarter and will remain profitable this year. Netflix's streaming business turned profitable during the pandemic. Disney on Wednesday announced streaming losses narrowed to $659 million from $887 million.

Netflix has curbed its content spending growth, and Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney have both announced thousands of job eliminations and billions of dollars in content spending cuts in recent months. Disney will "produce lower volumes of content" moving forward, Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said during Wednesday's earnings conference call, though Chief Executive Bob Iger noted he didn't think it would have an impact on global subscriber growth.

There's still some growth among the smaller players. NBCUniversal's Peacock gained 2 million subscribers last quarter, giving it 22 million subscribers. Paramount Global added 4.1 million subscribers in the quarter, putting it at 60 million subscribers.

But the key question isn't looking at the growth numbers as much as it's about the investor reaction to the growth numbers. Paramount Global fell 28% in a day last week after the company announced it was cutting its dividend from 25 cents a share to 5 cents a share to save cash.

Disney+ Hotstar subscribers brought in a paltry 59 cents per month of revenue last quarter, down from 74 cents last quarter. It appears Disney is OK with losing these low-paying customers. Disney gave up its Indian Premier League cricket streaming rights last year. Those rights were acquired for $2.6 billion by Paramount Global.

Disney also announced it's raising the price of its ad-free Disney+ service later this year. Disney's average revenue per user for U.S. and Canadian subscribers rose 20% in the most recent quarter after yet another price increase was announced last year. Big price hikes typically aren't the strategy executives use if the priority is adding subscribers.