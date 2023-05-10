UK man pleads guilty to Twitter hack that compromised accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk

An image of new Twitter owner Elon Musk is seen surrounded by Twitter logos in this photo illustration in Warsaw, Poland on 08 November, 2022.

LONDON — A U.K. man pleaded guilty to helping orchestrate a high-profile hack on the Twitter accounts of numerous celebrities and politicians including Elon Musk, Joe Biden and Kanye West.

Joseph O'Connor, 23, who is known under an online alias as "PlugwalkJoe," submitted his guilty plea in a New York court on Tuesday, according to a Department of Justice press release. He was extradited from Spain last month.

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth Polite of the Justice Department's criminal division said that O'Connor's activities were "flagrant and malicious."

"He harassed, threatened, and extorted his victims, causing substantial emotional harm," Polite, Jr. said in a statement Tuesday.

"Like many criminal actors, O'Connor tried to stay anonymous by using a computer to hide behind stealth accounts and aliases from outside the United States. But this plea shows that our investigators and prosecutors will identify, locate, and bring to justice such criminals to ensure they face the consequences for their crimes."

The attack, which took place in 2020, targeted about 130 people, Twitter said at the time. Hackers took control of the accounts to promote a bitcoin scam, directing users to send the funds to several bitcoin addresses.

Twitter said in 2020, shortly after the cyberattack took place, that it believes the hack was a "coordinated social engineering attack" on its employees — in other words, insiders at the company were tricked into handing over access to internal systems and tools.

The attackers were able to gain access to Twitter's internal controls by compromising a small number of employees, according to a July 2020 Twitter blog post.