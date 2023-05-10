2-year Treasury yield rises ahead of key inflation report

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Wednesday as investors braced themselves for fresh inflation data which could inform the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

At 3:41 a.m. ET, the yield on the 2-year Treasury yield was up by close to three basis points to 4.0535%. Longer-dated yields dipped, with the 10-year Treasury down by less one basis point to 3.5186% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury trading at 3.8363% after falling by more than one basis point.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.