Consumer prices in China rose 0.1% in April, the slowest rate in two years

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing, China, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. China's economy grew at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter, putting Beijing on track to meet its growth goal for the year without adding major stimulus, while also helping to cushion the global economy against a downturn. Source: Bloomberg

China's consumer price index rose 0.1% in April year-on-year, the slowest since early 2021. Month-on-month, prices declined by 0.1%.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expected to see consumer prices rise 0.4% from a year ago and remain unchanged from the previous month.

April's reading comes after China's inflation rate eased to 0.7% in March after marking a recent peak of 2.8% in September.

Inflation in China was led by food and services, according to the National Bureau of Statistics – food prices rose by 0.4% and service prices rose 1% from a year ago. Consumer goods prices meanwhile fell 0.4%.

The onshore Chinese yuan weakened by 0.04% to 6.9428 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the release.

China's producer price index, which measures prices paid by wholesalers, fell 3.6%. Economists surveyed by Reuters expected to see a decline of 3.2% year-on-year after dropping 2.5% in the previous month.

That's a stark contrast to the latest U.S. inflation data overnight which showed consumer prices rose 4.9% in April – easing in the wake of the Federal Reserve's efforts to tame inflation by hiking rates 10 consecutive times.

Inflation has largely moderated in China following its reopening, prompting market watchers to question whether the world's second-largest economy is heading into deflation, BofA's chief China economist Helen Qiao wrote in a Tuesday note.