Goldman sees $6 trillion a year in green spending ahead with these stocks getting the biggest boost

Goldman Sachs says "green capex" will be "the dominant driver of global infrastructure over the next decade." The firm shared its ideas on how to play the trend. Green capex — capital expenditures that are geared toward sustainability goals such as decarbonization, infrastructure and clean water — will surge amid a public- and private-sector boom in investment, according to Goldman. In a Tuesday note, Goldman said that it believes "an all-in approach across sectors is required, providing opportunities across the Green Capex supply chain to participate in achieving these goals. To stimulate additional investment we believe three C's will be required: Collaboration, Comprehensive focus and Corporate returns." The firm estimates $6 trillion of annual green capex through this decade, with an incremental average of $2.8 trillion per year to support net zero, infrastructure and clean water goals. The firm screened for buy-rated companies exposed to the green capex goals of decarbonization, infrastructure and clean water that also met the following criteria: Have favorable corporate financial returns versus peers Have estimated revenue exposure of at least 25% to green capex-related United Nations' "Sustainable Development Goals" Are not in the bottom 20th percentile for the firm's GS Sustain operational "Environmental & Social" score Here are 10 of the names Goldman underscored as potential winners from green capex: Tech companies Check Point , Fortinet , Microsoft and Palo Alto Networks are new additions to the firm's list. Cybersecurity solutions company Fortinet's shares have popped 37% year to date. ESG funds are underweight on the stock, according to analyst Gabriela Borges. About 70% of analysts covering Fortinet rate it a buy or strong buy, according to Refinitiv data. The consensus analyst price target implies shares could rally almost 10%. Goldman also highlighted Palo Alto Networks. More than 80% of analysts covering the stock give it a buy or strong buy rating. Shares are up 41% in 2023. Electric vehicle maker Tesla also made Goldman's list. Shares have had a strong year, rallying more than 37%. Analysts see further upside of about 7% from current levels, according to Refinitiv data. Finally, the firm called out cell tower operator IHS Holding . Shares have gained 47% in 2023. However, the stock is down almost 10% over a 12-month period. —CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.